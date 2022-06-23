Progress Learning Acquires Horizon Education To Strengthen and Enhance College Test Prep Offering

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Learning, LLC, a leading nationwide provider of online K-12 standards-aligned learning solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Horizon Education, LLC, a provider of postsecondary readiness programs aimed at helping high school students prepare for graduation and college entrance exams, including the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and PreACT.

This acquisition comes on the heels of the integration and merger of USATestprep, an online platform for grades 3-12 standards-aligned learning tools, and Education Galaxy, an online learning solutions provider for K-8 e-learning programs, to create Progress Learning, LLC. With the addition of Horizon Education, Progress Learning is further establishing itself as a premier standards-aligned content solution across every grade level, from kindergarten to elementary school, middle school, and high school.

The acquisition upgrades Progress Learning's high school experience. In more than 20 states across the country, the SAT and ACT are not just considered college entrance exams; they're also used as required summative assessments for high school graduation. Unlike other SAT/ACT preparation tools sold directly to consumers, Horizon Education partners directly with high schools to equip students with the resources they need to master these exams.

Horizon Education will become the fifth product in the Progress Learning suite of education tools, which now includes Progress Learning Elementary School, Liftoff for Adaptive Intervention, Progress Learning Middle School, Progress Learning High School, and Horizon Education.

"We're thrilled to bring Horizon Education on board our K-12 solution," said Will Clemens, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Learning. "In 2020, we identified the best elementary education solution in Education Galaxy, and now, we're adding the best college preparation solution, Horizon Education, to our leading middle and high school product. These integrations will allow Progress Learning to be a first-in-class solution for all students, no matter whether they're just entering kindergarten or thinking about life after high school."

The strategic partnership allows Progress Learning to continue offering the best products from experts in their respective fields. Founded in 2013, Dustin Bainbridge created Horizon Education after leveraging years of test preparation experience at the Princeton Review. Serving students through their high schools across 25 states, Horizon Education is committed to college readiness for all students, regardless of socioeconomic status. They provide equitable access and resources to students, families, and educators by partnering with districts and schools. Their powerful solutions and professional development tools help educators measure and analyze growth over time with diagnostic PSAT, SAT, PreACT, and ACT-aligned assessments, including detailed score reports and analysis.

"Our missions at Horizon Education and Progress Learning are perfectly aligned, which is why we couldn't be more pleased to join their family of products," said Dustin Bainbridge, CEO of Horizon Education. "We have always believed that education is a civil right and the cornerstone to our democracy, and as part of Progress Learning, we will continue to help students pave the way toward success on their postsecondary path."

Progress Learning

Progress Learning provides a comprehensive, standards-aligned instructional resource and content solution for grades K-12. Bringing over 30 years of combined education and classroom experience, Progress Learning has transformed the teaching and learning experience for thousands of school districts and millions of students by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, progress monitoring, and standards-aligned content created by veteran classroom teachers. Progress Learning has served more than 4 million students per year in 4,000 school districts nationwide across 50 states. More information can be found at progresslearning.com.

