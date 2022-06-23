JACS Solutions Joins the National Spectrum Consortium

BALTIMORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JACS Solutions, a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things applications, is now a member of the National Spectrum Consortium.

JACS Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

JACS Solutions is now a member of the NSC, an organization that incubates new spectrum technologies.

The National Spectrum Consortium was established to provide the U.S. government direct access to over 440 members of industries and academic organizations who work with systems, sub-systems, components, and spectrum technology. The consortium seeks to deliver insights and breakthroughs in spectrum-using capabilities including machine learning, smart technologies, and next generation radio access networks.

Members obtain greater visibility into government needs and priorities and have the opportunity to secure funding to conduct R&D and deliver prototypes for DoD contracts. To become a member of the consortium, organizations must complete an application process and achieve the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

"We are very excited to bring expertise in custom connected devices, IoT, 5G technologies, and LTE to U.S. Federal Government customers and our NSC partners. JACS is honored to be a part of the NSC and to do our part in support of the DoD and other federal agencies," said Patrick Herwig, General Manager for public sector sales and operations at JACS Solutions.

About the National Spectrum Consortium

The National Spectrum Consortium is a research and development organization that incubates new technologies to revolutionize the way in which spectrum is utilized. Their technologists, engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and program managers work with their counterparts in government to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to spectrum and spectrum-enabled technologies, providing the DoD and other customers with spectrum superiority.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions Inc. is a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. JACS partners with clients to design, manufacture, and deploy connected devices and integrated solutions that make essential business operations smarter, more reliable, and more efficient by reducing risks and vulnerabilities that are inherent with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JACS Solutions