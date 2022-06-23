Eyes Are The Story Honors Nurses Of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The Boston-based Beauty Startup Recognizes Nurses With A Bundle of Self-Care: Eye-Kind Beauty

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-owned startup and safe-eye beauty brand EYES ARE THE STORY joins a grateful nation in continuing to celebrate a group of professionals that has sacrificed so much: our treasured nurses. The company is pleased to recognize the heroic nurses of Dana Farber Cancer Institute in their headquarters' location, Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are grateful for the nurses' selfless efforts and dedication to the mission we all share, improving the quality of life of others," explained Amy Gallant Sullivan, CEO of ESSIRI Labs, creator of Eyes Are The Story.

Amy continued, "We celebrate the nurses' tremendous commitment, empathy, and daily care that they provide to patients and families. We thank you. And… We see you!"

Nurses at Dana Farber's multiple locations will receive a self-care capsule of safe-eye beauty products, including skincare and makeup. With nurses' ubiquitous mask-wearing, not only are their eyes the primary means of facial identification, but the airflow from the top of masks can lead to ocular surface dysfunction and eye dryness, triggering a greater attention to vanity and need for self-care. Today, your eyes really are the story.

"We are thankful to Eyes Are The Story for their contributions and help recognizing our incredible nurses' dedicated and compassionate care of patients today and every day," said Alexa Woodward, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

ABOUT EYES ARE THE STORY

Launched in 2020, Eyes Are The Story is a bio-beauty brand intellectualizing the clean beauty movement by targeting eye wellness and safety—uniquely addressing the burgeoning, unmet need for eye conscious skincare and optocosmetics rooted in the science of eyes. Formulated for sensitive eyes and skin, contact lens wearers, digitally-strained and dry eyes, Eyes Are The Story products focus on the ocular surface and the homeostasis of the eye, creating comfort for the silent and unwitting sufferers. Medical grade luxury, our beauty performs without hurting your eyes. Boston-bred, women-led, Eyes Are The Story is committed to building awareness for next-generation eye wellness.

ABOUT DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

