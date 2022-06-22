Wingie Enuygun Group chooses Sabre to drive expansion goals

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Wingie Enuygun Group, a leading online travel marketplace across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have announced a multi-year renewal of their GDS agreement to help drive international growth for the travel agency.

Wingie Enuygun has been working with Sabre for more than 7 years, delivering on its vision to help today's traveler save time and money. Under the renewal agreement, Wingie Enuygun will use Sabre Red 360 to deliver highly personalized offers for its customers, by deploying intelligent and consultative services and features on the wingie.com, wingie.ae, sa.wingie.com and enuygun.com domains.

"We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Wingie Enuygun," said Altug Bekdemir, General Manager, Sabre Turkey. "The online sector is at the forefront of travel's recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Wingie Enuygun to position itself for growth. Wingie Enuygun's decision to extend its partnership with Sabre will enable the company to tap into increased traveler demand through this time of 'revenge travel' and beyond."

Wingie Enuygun will use Sabre's marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

"We have a great relationship with Sabre, based on many years of mutual trust. By renewing our contract with Sabre and updating our performance through Sabre's advanced technologies, we aim to provide the seamless, quality service that our millions of users seek, thereby improving their travel experience," said Wingie Enuygun CEO and founder, Çağlar Erol.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation