Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Process Intelligence and Automation Success Honored with 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

26 organizations recognized in Nintex's annual customer awards program, which celebrates public and private sector organizations in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the 26 winners of the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, including this year's 2022 Nintex Champion – Quaker Houghton.

Nintex's annual customer awards program recognizes public and private-sector organizations...
Nintex's annual customer awards program recognizes public and private-sector organizations across the globe for transforming the way people work with process intelligence and automation.(PRNewswire)
26 organizations recognized in Nintex's global, annual customer awards program.

"Our community of customers and partners are a constant reminder of the inspiring digital transformation success that organizations are achieving," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We congratulate the 2022 Solution Innovation Award winners and applaud them for their success in transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform."

Receiving top honors as the 2022 Nintex Champion, Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids and operates in more than 25 countries with 4,200 employees. Since their precise and sophisticated manufacturing processes leave no room for error, the organization uses Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow to automate the process of initiating lab requests and directing them appropriately.

2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards winners by award category are available online at https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/customer-and-partner-awards/2022-nintex-solution-innovation-awards/ and include:

2022 Nintex Champion

  • Quaker Houghton

Regional Transformation Leaders

  • Americas: GM Financial
  • Asia Pacific: Austral Construction
  • Europe: Twinings
  • Middle East & Africa: Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

  • Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Operational Performance with Nintex DocGen®: Dubai South
  • Breakthrough Use Cases with Nintex RPA: BGL Group
  • Cloud-Based Success with Nintex Workflow Cloud: Newson Health

Industry Breakthroughs

  • Americas: Capital Farm Credit, Johnson & Johnson, and Draeger
  • Asia Pacific: IQumulate, Harrison Group and Yancoal Australia
  • Europe: Fidelity International and DuPont De Nemours
  • Middle East & Africa: Wema Bank and Al Naboodah Group

Public Sector Excellence

  • Americas: Delaware Department of Transportation (Division of Motor Vehicles)
  • Asia Pacific: AgriFutures
  • Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Education & Non-Profit Success

  • Education, Americas: Auburn University
  • Education, Asia Pacific: Busy Bees Asia
  • Education, EMEA: Khalifa University
  • Non-Profit: National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

The Nintex Solution Innovation award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted directly by Nintex customers and partners.

To learn how more organizations are achieving digital transformation and improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith 
Nintex  
laetitia.smith@nintex.com 
cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex 
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000...
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/process-intelligence-and-automation-success-honored-with-2022-nintex-solution-innovation-awards-301572585.html

SOURCE Nintex

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.