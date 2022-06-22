PHANTOM AND MAGIC EDEN PARTNER TO DELIVER INTEGRATED USER EXPERIENCE FOR SOLANA NFT COLLECTORS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden , the leading community-centric NFT marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership with leading Solana wallet, Phantom . The two established Solana decentralized applications (dApps) will partner to build a more seamless, easy-to-use interface for users moving between wallet and marketplace. Closer integration will result in enhanced browser and mobile wallet experiences that could attract new web3 users and facilitate trading & liquidity from existing NFT collectors.

Magic Eden (PRNewswire)

The partnership comes on the back of record transaction and user growth across the Solana ($SOL) NFT market. In just 11 months since the first Solana NFTs were created, millions of users every month are using wallets to actively collect and secure their NFT collections. In May, Magic Eden's transactions on Solana eclipsed OpenSea's transactions on Ethereum. By integrating Magic Eden's marketplace of 7,000+ collections more closely with Phantom's secure wallet interface, collectors will be able to efficiently access the fast-growing Solana NFT market to trade emerging and blue-chip collections.

In the latest Phantom wallet release, users can begin receiving push notifications about their NFT bids and transactions on their iOS and Android devices. In another first for the web3 ecosystem, users can also list NFTs directly and exclusively on Magic Eden from their browser-connected Phantom wallet. Additional features and functionality will be released in the coming months.

"As an ecosystem, we are still early in exploring the full potential of NFTs. This partnership with Magic Eden will help us to continue to create new and innovative ways for our users to engage with NFTs. In Magic Eden, we have a like-minded partner that is focused on making the complex world of Web3 welcoming and relevant for everyone," said Brandon Millman, CEO of Phantom. "We are in a unique position to collaborate on building the seamless user experiences that will be critical for NFT adoption into the mainstream."

Zhuoxun Yin, Co-Founder and COO of Magic Eden, concluded, "Magic Eden and Phantom both recognise the need to build better bridges between the mainstream world and DeFi. Together, we hope to bring ease of use, convenience and more NFTs to the broader Solana community and provide stronger and more intuitive user experiences. So far, UXs for NFTs have been geared towards crypto-natives and those with a deeper understanding of how to access digital assets. Magic Eden was created to change that paradigm and we are excited to work alongside Phantom to increase accessibility to this industry and tap into a new avenue of users who have been limited in participation, and bring more people into the world of NFTs and blockchain."

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

About Phantom

Phantom's mission is to make crypto easy and safe for everyone. The Phantom wallet, currently available for modern browsers and iOS devices, lets users manage digital assets and access Solana-based apps like decentralized exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and games, with support for more devices to come. Founded by Brandon Millman, Chris Kalani, and Francesco Agosti, the team has experience building popular products for 0x, Twitter, Facebook, and Matcha. To learn more, please visit https://phantom.app.

