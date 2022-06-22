Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $140 million revolving credit facility to a Rialto Capital Management and YourStorageUnits JV

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking announced today that it has provided a $140 million secured revolving credit facility to a JV between Rialto Capital Management and YourStorageUnits. The facility is currently secured by seven recently constructed self-storage properties located in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, comprising more than 5,000 units in aggregate. The facility will be utilized to acquire additional self-storage assets which are undergoing development by YourStorageUnits.

Rialto Capital is an integrated investment management and asset management platform with a dedicated special servicer. YourStorageUnits' principals have been active in the self-storage sector since 1993 and has developed more than 2,000 facilities during that time and more than 330 facilities and 19MM sq. ft. within the past 5 years.

