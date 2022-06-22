KT Tape Names Jessica Klodnicki As New CEO

Former Skullcandy CMO brings blend of passion, purpose and innovation

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape® , the leader in drug-free pain relief products, today announced that after a national executive search, the company's board of directors has appointed Jessica Klodnicki as its new chief executive officer. Klodnicki is a recognized transformative leader in the outdoor brands and consumer products industry with a personal and professional passion for helping others pursue their athletic journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to KT Tape," said Mark Schwartz, Director and CEO of Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, KT Tape's majority shareholder. "Her extensive industry expertise, leadership prowess and collaborative energy make her the perfect choice to lead the company through its next chapter of continued growth and innovation."

Prior to joining KT Tape, Klodnicki most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy, the original lifestyle audio brand at the intersection of music and action sports based in Park City, UT. Her work at Skullcandy earned her a spot on the 2022 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO top 50 list, and she helped drive omni-channel growth through revitalizing the brand with a unique "content to commerce" program. She also led the brand's launch into climate advocacy and its sustainability programming.

Her additional career highlights include serving as the general manager for a leading portfolio of outdoor brands for Vista Outdoor including CamelBak, Bell Helmets, Blackburn Accessories, Raskullz & Krash helmets, Co-Pilot child trailers, Camp Chef outdoor cooking and more. She formerly worked with Mizuno USA as vice president of marketing and brand management across their portfolio of golf, running and team sports equipment, footwear, accessories and apparel. Klodnicki has also led product and marketing across a variety of consumer products categories.

"I am honored to join the brand that revolutionized drug-free pain and injury treatment with its leading kinesiology tape and recovery products," said new CEO of KT Tape Jessica Klodnicki. "As an avid outdoor enthusiast myself, I am excited to work with the team to grow the brand to help athletes at all levels continue to perform and enjoy the sports they love across the full spectrum of their fitness journey."

Klodnicki is also deeply committed to philanthropy and volunteerism, and currently serves on the board of directors for Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of outdoor brands including Cascadia Vehicle Tents, Klymit, GCI Outdoor, Orca Coolers and more. She also serves on the board of venture-backed The Pro's Closet, a circular commerce retailer for the cycling industry, and on the board of directors for IMBA (the International Mountain Bicycling Association). She has previously served on the board of directors for several other non-profit organizations – Protect Our Winters, People for Bikes, Camber Outdoors and the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of West Florida and an MBA from Emory University.

For more information about KT Tape, visit KTTape.com or KT Tape's Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates and information on its full line of drug-free pain relief, performance and recovery products.

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

About Palladin Consumer Retail Partners (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Other current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, Tailwind Concessions, PB Metro, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com and www.pcrp.com .

