Kansas City Current Officially Unveils World Class Training Complex

RIVERSIDE, Mo., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current opened its new $18 million training complex today, the first purpose built specifically for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

"From the moment we purchased the team, we knew these elite athletes deserved world-class facilities to call their own," said co-owner Angie Long. "In less than one year since breaking ground, our training complex is open. It's a true 'home away from home' for our players – a space designed exclusively for them."

Added co-owner Chris Long, "The overreaching goal in making an investment and commitment of this magnitude is to continue on our path of becoming the best women's soccer club in the world. Every detail of this facility has been optimized for this team and these players to stay at the top of their game in every respect."

The $18 million training complex, exclusively privately funded by team owners, was built using a sustainable and holistic approach. The facility is focused on all aspects of player health including training (elite weight, cardio and recovery assets) and nutritional (high performance chef, locally-sourced menus). In addition, the design is also focused on fostering player community and promoting physical and mental wellness. Beyond two world class pitches and a FIFA-approved turf pitch, the complex also includes nearby trails and an outdoor roof deck with views of downtown Kansas City.

The complex was designed by Generator Studio and built by Monarch Build, a female-owned construction firm.

"From the first moment I met with Angie, Chris and Brittany about building the training complex, their vision for this team was clear," said Monarch Build founder Courtney Kounkel. "Every decision has been player first focused. Collaborating with this ownership group and Generator Studio to create a world-class training facility for the KC Current athletes has been a career highlight. I can't wait to get started on the stadium construction."

"The KC Current training complex keeps players, coaches and staff in mind at every turn," said Jill Monaghan, senior project designer at Generator Studio. "It's also the first professional sports training complex in North America to be built with an all-wood structure, highlighting the team's dedication to sustainability and preserving the environment. The team is the heart of the building via a centrally located inner sanctum, supported by best-in-class amenities for players and staff which all focused on connections to the nearby pitches and views to downtown KC."

The training complex is phase one of the Kansas City Current's commitment to investing in women's sports and new facilities. Later this year, the team will break ground on a new $120 million soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Mo., the first soccer stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team with expected completion in 2024. For more information, visit KansasCityCurrent.com .

