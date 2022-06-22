InventHelp Inventor Develops Mask Accessory to Enhance Verbal Communication (NPL-396)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that your voice is clear and easy to understand while wearing a protective face mask," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the SPEAKER MASK. My design could help to prevent confusion and misunderstandings caused by voices being muffled behind face masks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to communicate when wearing a face mask. In doing so, it helps to prevent the voice from sounding muffled. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower the mask to talk and it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use with disposable or reusable masks so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

