The International Institute of Metabolic Medicine in Tijuana and the University of California in San Diego signed an unprecedented alliance

The International Institute of Metabolic Medicine in Tijuana and the University of California in San Diego signed an unprecedented alliance

The agreement focuses on patient care, research, and education. Also, the IIMM will house the Center for the Future of Surgery, the only one outside the USA

TIJUANA, Mexico, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Metabolic Medicine (IIMM), based in Tijuana, Mexico, proudly announces the formal partnership with the Department of Surgery at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). This partnership for teaching, consulting, and the second opinion sees the union of two metabolic and bariatric surgery powerhouses.

Ariel Ortiz, Brian Clery, and Santiago Horgan. (PRNewsfoto/Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica) (PRNewswire)

This collaboration opens the doors to cross-border health services and a network of health providers in Mexico.

Furthermore, the IIMM will house the Center for the Future of Surgery (CFS) of UCSD, the only based outside the USA. Thanks to education, research, and innovation, Tijuana will be a medical benchmark in Latin America.

The IIMM and the UCSD centers share an enviable global reputation for high-quality, cost-effective surgical care and world-class international surgical education. Unique to this academic collaboration is that both centers have a proven track record of world-class surgical education and training through the Center for the Future of Surgery (CFS) based at UCSD, and the International Bariatric Club Digital Education and Communications headquarters is also found at the IIMM.

MD Brian Clery, Chief of Surgery at UCSD:

"Today, we are celebrating a fundamental and aspirational idea that fluid collaborations across international borders can not only occur but can bring about important benefits to patients throughout our greater geographic region. The economics of health care in concert with the shared heritage of our two great nations are such that cooperation in matters about the health of our patients is increasingly important and desirable."

MD Santiago Horgan is a professor of surgery at the UCSD, Chief of Minimally Invasive Surgery and Bariatric Surgery, Director of the Bariatric Metabolic Institute, and Director of the Center for the Future of Surgery. He stressed that at the Center for the Future of Surgery, surgeons and scientists innovate surgical techniques through research, education, and teaching procedures that revolutionize medicine.

"We opened in 2011 and have trained more than 30,000 people, from residents and medical students to surgeons, nurses and industry partners, making it one of the world's largest and most comprehensive surgical simulation centers."

MD Ariel Ortiz, Medical Director and Founder of the IIMM https://www.iimm.com.mx has 30 years of experience as a Lead Surgeon and Founder of the Obesity Control Center https://obesitycontrolcenter.com "I am very proud of this collaboration. The globalization of medical care is more evident than ever in this region, and this unprecedented alliance focuses on patient care. This care is essential and is not present in the current global medical tourism model. We have a facility that redefines the phrase 'state-of-the-art.' Hundreds of monthly procedures, such as weight loss surgery and plastic surgery, are performed here. In 26 years, nearly 26,000 successful procedures have been performed without mortality, and multiple international quality certifications have been obtained, making the IIMM a logical choice for medical tourists."

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Company: International Institute of Metabolic Medicine

www.iimm.com.mx

Name: Jorge D'Garay

Phone: +1 619 628 9434

Email: jdgaray@mxuspr.com

One of the operation rooms of the IIMM. (PRNewsfoto/Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica) (PRNewswire)

The IIMM has the Joint Commission International Quality Approval. (PRNewsfoto/Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica) (PRNewswire)

The IIMM has a tv studio. Sixteen thousand people watch its webinars on average. (PRNewsfoto/Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instituto Internacional de Medicina Metabólica