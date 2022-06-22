Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact AIE100-T2NX AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

TAIPEI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce its AIE100-T2NX, an ultra-compact fanless edge AI system with the flexibility of PoE PSE support and HDMI input. The high-performance AIE100-T2NX is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module which integrates the dual-core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-bit CPU, quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor complex, and NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPU with 256 CUDA® cores. The AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart farming, smart city, and more.

"The AIE100-T2NX with solid fanless design operates under a wide range of temperatures from -30°C to +60°C and withstands vibration up to 3 Grms. In addition, it offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments," said Annie Fu, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. "To easily deploy an IP camera, the AIE100-T2NX has one 15W GbE PoE port for both power and video transmission. This user-friendly AI-powered system offers support for the NVIDIA JetPack software for ease of development in AI computing and deep learning applications such as access control, animal behavior analysis, quality control and traffic management. Moreover, the AIE100-T2NX integrates Allxon Device Management Solutions (Allxon DMS) to provide a cost-effective and simplified device management solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities."

Axiomtek's AIE100-T2NX has a 16GB eMMC onboard via the Jetson TX2 NX module. It is also equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 with PCIe x4 NVMe SSD slot and one Micro SD slot for massive data processing. Featuring rich I/O interfaces, it has one USB 3.1 Gen1 port, one USB 2.0 port, one Micro USB port, one GbE LAN, one GbE PoE and one HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K supported. It also has one recovery switch, one reset button, one power button, one 12 VDC power input and two SMA-type antenna openings. In addition, this reliable embedded system has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections.

Advanced Features:

NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module with Pascal architecture GPU with 256 CUDA® cores

Supports one 15W GbE PoE for camera

One HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K supported

Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C

NVIDIA JetPack SDK supported

Supports Allxon Device Management Solutions (Allxon DMS)

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

