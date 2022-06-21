RNR Tire Express Gifts a Piece of Movie Magic in 2022 Father's Day Giveaway

Leading Tire & Wheel Retailer Surprises Deserving Father with Jurassic Park-Themed 1995 Jeep Wrangler

TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), America's premier franchise retailer for tires and wheels, announced open nominations for their 2022 Father's Day Giveaway early last month. In the weeks since, well over 10,000 submissions were sent in from families all throughout the country - each sharing personal details of the sacrifices and commitments made by their fathers every single day. This year's prize is a 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, inspired by and customized to match the original Jurassic Park film franchise. Complete with a brand-new set of Candy Apple Red Fuel Forged Wheels in Nitto Mud Grappler Tires, a 4″ Lift Kit and custom Jurassic Park paint job, the Jeep is a one-of-a-kind model.

Official logo of RNR Tire Express (PRNewswire)

Only after reading through each submission was Chris Festo of Archer, Florida selected as the winner and recipient of this year's giveaway. Together, his family and friends joined the RNR team at the company's Leesburg location to surprise Chris with the gift of a lifetime. A gift that, given his lifelong fandom of Jurassic Park films and related memorabilia, will be one he remembers for all the days of his life, to say the very least.

"Chris is the best dad to his girls and a huge Jurassic Park fan. He has been collecting Jurassic Park memorabilia since the first time he read the book as a young teenager," said Heather Festo, Chris's wife. "He passed this love of Jurassic Park on to our oldest. Before COVID, they'd proudly display their collection during the annual collector's day at our local museum."

The annual giveaway serves as an opportunity for the RNR team to recognize and celebrate the tireless work done by dads throughout the country, alongside the family members responsible for nominating them. And while all of the nominees are deserving of praise this Father's Day, it was the touching examples shared by Chris's family of the devotion and compassion he's shown to his young girls that earned him the top spot.

"The excitement surrounding this giveaway was palpable. Not only for us here at RNR but for those in the Festo family that helped coordinate the surprise," said Adam Sutton, President of RNR Tire Express. "As a company that takes every opportunity to give back when and where it can, it was one of our most unique such endeavors to date, hands down."

"I was shaking. Truly, it was a speechless moment for me," said Chris Festo. "My only advice to all the other dads out there is to be nice to your wife, because she might do nice things for you in return, like win you a free car."

For more information on the RNR Tire Express Father's Day Giveaway, visit https://www.rnrtires.com/dino.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 166 locations in 27 states. Earlier this year, the brand was ranked in Franchise Times' Top 200+ list, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com, 937-545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RNR Tire Express