Nayax Expands its Global Footprint into the New Zealand Unattended Retail Market

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business is expanding its influence in the southern hemisphere, by entering the New Zealand unattended retail market with its Onyx reader and cashless payment solutions. Nayax's contactless card reader solutions are designed for all kinds of unattended businesses including vending, self-service laundromats, kiddie rides, automated car washes, public transportation, and more.

The Onyx contactless card reader offers a complete set of solutions including an integrated POS, cashless payment acceptance, a management and telemetry suite, and a consumer loyalty kit. Onyx's intuitive interface and acceptance of all cashless and contactless payment methods makes it easy to use for consumers. It also enables business owners to manage their operations remotely with telemetry capabilities that provide them with an overview of sales, machine data, and real-time alerts. With these comprehensive solutions, unattended business operators in New Zealand will be able to increase their revenue while lowering their operational expenses.

Dale Smorgon, owner of Ride On! Entertainment, a global kiddie ride operator headquartered in Australia has been a Nayax customer since 2017. "We have already purchased Onyx devices for use in all of our New Zealand locations. Nayax enables us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art cashless payment options, and today makes up 75% of our Australian sales. As consumer behavior regarding cashless payments is similar in the two countries, we expect to see the same impact in our operations in New Zealand. With installation an easy process, we are looking forward to optimizing our business and sales with Nayax's solutions," says Smorgon.

"As part of our global expansion strategy, Nayax has been planning to enter the New Zealand market for several years and we're excited that final certification of the Onyx contactless device is in sight. This expansion will help unattended business operators of any size," explains Dylan Winik, Managing Director of Nayax New Zealand. "Our complete solution offers a superior device with a comprehensive telemetry management system for cashless payments, with the full backing of our established support team to enable business owners to increase their revenue from the first day of operation."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Contact us to increase your bottom line. Visit www.nayax.com.

