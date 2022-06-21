Engagys, LLC Launches Executive Advisory Services for the Healthcare Industry

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagys, the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm, is pleased to announce a new, affordable subscription service for health plans, health systems, and healthcare technology leaders. Executive Advisory Services is designed to deliver pragmatic and actionable advice, insights, and best practices that healthcare consumer engagement practitioners can put to work quickly.

John Neeson, Cofounder of SiriusDecisions and Engagys Advisory Board Member said, "It's been great working with the Engagys team as part of their advisory board for the last year. Similar to what I saw in my previous roles at Gartner and Sirius Decisions, this new Advisory Services offering from Engagys is a great value. And Engagys' narrow focus on healthcare consumer engagement makes them uniquely qualified to deliver."

Engagys Executive Advisory Services includes access to subject matter experts who have insights, knowledge, and experience from millions of healthcare consumer interactions and thousands of program implementations.

In addition to real time advisory support, subscribers also have exclusive access to:

24/7 online access to:

Networking/customer forum opportunities

Healthcare engagement benchmarking and performance assessment

With Executive Advisory Services, subscribers will learn from Engagys' collective healthcare knowledge and expertise to propel their business into the future of healthcare – a consumer-centric future that improves clinical outcomes, cost optimization, and consumer experience.

For more information about Executive Advisory Services, contact Engagys at info@engagys.com or 1-888-797-0931.

About Engagys

Engagys is the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm. With decades of experience in healthcare and having deployed hundreds of marketing and engagement projects, Engagys has driven significant value in revenue generation, consumer behavior change, and more. Learn more about Engagys.

Media contact: Marit Fratelli, mfratelli@engagys.com

