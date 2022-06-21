AFTCO Commits to Sustainable Business Model

SANTA ANA, Calif. , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of leadership in marine conservation, AFTCO takes great pride in our unwavering commitment to preserving our fishing resources. Since 1973, we have demonstrated conservation leadership through our 10% Pledge to Protect & Conserve. More recently, AFTCO created our Sustainability Pledge to inspire us to reduce the impacts of our operations on the oceans, rivers, lakes, and land. This means integrating sustainability into our manufacturing processes, products, packaging, and day-to-day operations. Key focus areas of the initiative include:

Increasing the use of recycled materials in our products and packaging to help reduce waste, ease pressures on freshwater resources, and lower demand for virgin resources.

Reducing our reliance on single-use plastics and eliminating unnecessary plastic in our products and packaging to address land-based sources of plastic pollution.

Lowering our carbon emissions to address ocean acidification and warming waters that negatively impact ecosystems that fish rely on.

AFTCO is proud to demonstrate our commitment to increasing the amount of recycled material in our products. The Company was recognized with a best-in-category award at ICAST 2020 with our Saba Recycled Boardshorts, and at ICAST 2021 with both the Rescue Econyl® Fishing Shorts and Adapt Tactical Performance Shirt. We are just beginning this journey to understand the impacts of our products and recognize the leadership of other brands in the fishing and outdoor spaces that have blazed the trail before us. In the same manner, we have dedicated our treasure and talent to conservation issues related to clean water and healthy fish populations. Through our 10% Pledge to Protect & Conserve, we aim to raise the bar for building a sustainable business within the fishing industry. By setting specific goals and implementing new processes within our operations and supply chain, we are taking the critical steps needed to protect and preserve our fishing resources.

Nearly 30% of the 2022 AFTCO sportswear collection incorporates recycled materials, including ECONYL® regenerated nylon and performance shirt favorites like the Samurai Sun Protection Hoodie and Yurei Sun Protection Shirt now contain over 80% recycled content. Looking ahead, we are continuing to research and innovate, and we plan to expand our use of sustainable materials in 2023 with the addition of Repreve and Cocotex to our sportswear collection. By 2025 our goal is to have 90% of our sportswear line made with recycled, organic or sustainable materials.

Family-owned and operated, the American Fishing Tackle Company (AFTCO) represents unparalleled quality, performance and reliability when it counts most. Worn across the globe, AFTCO's fishing clothing is designed to handle the harshest elements. Whether you're an elite professional bass angler looking to stay dry in a late fall downpour or an offshore weekend warrior seeking protection from the sun's harmful UV rays, AFTCO keeps you fishing comfortably. AFTCO products are field-tested from our Southern California offices where many of our core saltwater fishing tackle products are still proudly handcrafted and manufactured in our U.S.-based machine shop.

