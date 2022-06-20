U-Haul to Produce Jobs and Self-Storage with Land Acquisition in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Bozeman thanks to the Company's recent land acquisition of 20 acres at 4496 Jackrabbit Lane.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jackrabbit Silos is scheduled for completion in 2024. The project will include a multi-story building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet and housing at least 800 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"U-Haul is in growth mode, and so is Bozeman," said Patrick Friede, U-Haul Company of Montana president. "We want to offer our neighbors a state-of-the-art facility to address their storage needs. We will be providing convenient access to the best storage products, as well as the expertise that comes with being the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving since 1945."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jackrabbit Silos will feature a sprawling retail showroom and essential mobility services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will be available in the future as well.

As soon as jobs become available, Friede will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Bozeman community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We're bringing good jobs to Bozeman," Friede added. "U-Haul is thankful for this opportunity to be part of Bozeman's development and future."

U-Haul dealers in and around Bozeman are available to meet the needs of DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

