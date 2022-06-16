RAE Health Presents at College on Problems of Drug Dependence Scientific Meeting

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital therapeutic leader RAE Health today announced participation and presentation at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence Scientific Meeting as part of its NIDA Phase I Small Business Innovation Research Award. Their presentation titled "A digital detection and intervention for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder" focused on the integration of an off-the-shelf wearable sensor into the RAE system for the detection of stress and craving. Fifty adult subjects in outpatient treatment for SUD were enrolled over 18-months in the study. The RAE system was successfully deployed, and the accuracy of stress and craving detection were similar using an off-the-shelf wearable sensor to that of a clinical research grade wearable. The trial was conducted through joint efforts of Dr. Stephanie Carreiro of UMass Chan Medical School and Dr. Premananda Indic of the University Texas Health System.

This conclusion builds on and furthers RAE's development of their software platform and app currently being used to detect stress and cravings with wearable sensor technology facilitating just in time interventions. "Being able to take our technology to a consumer grade wearable will further open up our platform to a significantly wider patient population" said RAE Co-founder, Megan Reinhardt, "Expanding beyond research and onto users in society will further work to break the cycle of addiction and give patients more access to supportive care".

RAE Health (www.raehealth.com) is a mental health solutions company that bridges the gap between mobile health and digital therapeutics. The platform utilizes a patented algorithm with a wearable device tied to a mobile app to detect patterns of stress and cravings in real time.

This provides individuals, patients, caregivers, providers, and our licensees a clinically objective detection and intervention tool for better mental health. Current and developing applications include substance use disorders, pain management, suicide prevention, PTSD, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression.

RAE's technology has been the subject of multiple published research studies funded in part by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and is commercially available. It is time for individuals everywhere to Realize, Analyze, and Engage.

