HCSC Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-minded Companies in the US

Eight-time honoree of The Civic 50

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) today was named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50 by the global nonprofit organization Points of Light. The Civic 50 recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. This is the eighth time HCSC has been named to The Civic 50, becoming one of only 20 organizations to receive the designation eight or more times.

Since 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

"At HCSC, we are committed to elevating how we support our members and the communities we serve through community engagement and ongoing investments," said Maurice Smith, HCSC, president and CEO. "We continue to find ways to act as a force multiplier across our states, building on our strong foundation. We are especially proud to receive The Civic 50 because its focus on social impact, civic engagement, and economic development is embedded within our company culture."

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like Health Care Service Corporation are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change."

HCSC, which operates health insurance plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, has a long history of supporting communities where its members live and work through volunteerism, civic partnerships and direct funding to amplify the work of nonprofit organizations.

In 2021, HCSC employees volunteered nearly 94,000 hours, giving back even during a time of social distancing and the company sought to quickly address needs that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCSC's invested $1.3 million to enhance the COVID-19 vaccine education and distribution efforts of its Care Van mobile health program. In 2021, the Care Van fleet expanded to 28 vehicles and the program administered more than 54,000 immunizations, including more than 29,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. The Care Van fleet also provided more than 40,000 other health services including screenings for dental, blood pressure, glucose, HIV/STI, hearing, and vision.

HCSC also created a COVID-19 Community Collaborative Grant Fund to provide additional ongoing support for communities. In 2021, the fund provided more than $4.1 million in grants to 207 organizations to amplify their impact by addressing hunger relief, childcare, provider support, senior care and access to care on a hyperlocal level.

Learn more about HCSC's overall community impact in the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Health Care Service Corporation



Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17.5 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

