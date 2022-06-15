Pathway Homes expands to Orlando and Tampa to offer housing solutions for more Americans

Will help increase access to homeownership for Floridians as they grapple with today's escalating housing market challenges

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway Homes ("Pathway"), a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners by providing new options for people who are currently being shut out of the market, is expanding its services to Florida, starting in Orlando and Tampa. Since launching in February, Pathway Homes has helped thousands of home buyers from Atlanta, Phoenix, and most recently, Dallas, at all stages of their housing journeys, so they can achieve the American dream of homeownership.

According to a recent Realtor.com report , Florida is considered to be the least affordable place to live in the entire country. Orlando and Tampa specifically have been listed within the top 10 hottest markets in 2022 by Zillow, with both cities seeing record-high sales in home prices. Similar to Pathway's other current markets, Orlando and Tampa are facing challenges with rising home prices, constrained supply, and competitive local housing markets.

"The Florida market is becoming increasingly competitive and one way for first-time homebuyers to counter this is to think outside of the traditional mortgage," said Chief Strategy Officer for Pathway, K.C. Cleary. "Pathway offers unique programs designed to meet peoples' needs depending on their financial situation and ownership timeline and we are committed to working in partnership with our customers to counter the double-digit rent and home price increases in today's market."

Pathway's three key products: HomeStart, Savings Match and Equity Builder, deliver flexible and quality solutions for customers rather than a one-size-fits-all product. The tech-enabled company works directly with consumers to identify a home, purchase it for cash and then allows people to buy that same home overtime at their own pace. The flexible rent-to-own products allow Pathway to serve homebuyers as a long-term real estate partner.

"We are thrilled to work with Pathway Homes to offer our customers new options in the Tampa Bay market," said Keith Flanagan, realtor at ExP Realty. "We see this as an opportunity to educate those challenged buyers to reach their dream of home ownership.

Launched in February, 2022, Pathway Homes was formed by ResiLabs , a partnership designed to create new housing solutions that address critical needs in the U.S. residential sector. ResiLabs was established by Regis Group and designed and developed in collaboration with Invitation Homes Inc . and Fifth Wall . Pathway Homes is currently available to consumers living in the Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix markets.

About Pathway Homes

Pathway Homes is a real estate platform that develops pioneering, long-term financial solutions to create more home buying opportunities for consumers. The company builds a bridge that helps people get into the homes they want to live in when they're ready to live in them, ultimately helping first-time homebuyers build generational wealth.

Pathway Homes is about partnership. By bringing together practices from both the residential real estate and tech industries, the team brings deep experience and awareness of where the industry has room for improvement and is working to lower the barriers to homeownership. With personal advisors, a modern digitally-driven experience and products and services designed for today, they offer a seamless experience that is built to impact customers' lives by giving them a fair shot at owning a home.

