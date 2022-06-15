Marengo Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team with Svetlana Makhni Joining as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel therapeutics that directly target the Vβ chain of the T cell receptor (TCR) to activate the right T cell subsets to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Svetlana Makhni as Chief Financial Officer, further bolstering Marengo's C-suite leadership credentials.

"Svetlana brings strong leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and deep financial acumen to our management team," said Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Marengo. "Svetlana will play an important role in our journey to advance our first-in-class STAR therapeutic platform into the clinic and bring innovative treatments to cancer patients in need."

Ms. Makhni is a seasoned biotech professional with over 15 years of experience in finance, business development and operations. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech company, and before that, she was Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations at Bierman ABA, a leading national, multi-site provider of behavioral health services. Prior to joining Bierman, she worked for nearly a decade in healthcare investment banking at several top financial institutions including BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, Westbrook Partners and the Blackstone Group. Ms. Makhni earned her B.S. in Finance and Accounting from The Wharton School and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Marengo's mission to promote lifelong protection against cancer is truly inspirational and aligns with my passion to bring life-changing therapies to patients with high unmet needs," said Ms. Makhni. "I am eager to work with this dedicated team of experts and visionaries to progress the company's lead candidate to the clinic and improve the lives of patients."

Building on the recent senior appointments of Ke Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer and Bruce Chabner, M.D., as Senior Strategic Advisor, Ms. Makhni rounds out Marengo's seasoned executive leadership team, comprised of Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bayliffe, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer; and Raj Chopra, FRCP, FRCPath, FRSB, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer.

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, an ATP company, is pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that activate the right immune response to promote lifelong protection against cancer. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit www.marengotx.com.

