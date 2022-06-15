Exadel to Host Webinar on the Business and IT Value of Data Science

Company experts to share how data managers and business leaders can get the most value out of their business intelligence and analytics

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, today announced it is hosting a free webinar titled, "From Data Science to Value: How to Quickly and Pragmatically Put Data Science to Work for Your Organization's Goals." Hosted by data science experts, the webinar will focus on how companies can maximize the benefits of data and analytics.

"From Data Science to Value: How to Quickly and Pragmatically Put Data Science to Work for Your Organization's Goals," will take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. EDT. To register, please visit: https://info.exadel.com/data-science-webinar-for-business

Webinar Overview:

Exadel's data science webinar will share how data science and analytics teams can effectively work together to solve the organization's most pressing data challenges. Presenters will also provide real world use cases of effective collaboration and walk through one case study showcasing how to efficiently solve a complex business problem with data science.

CIOs, CEOs, analytics professionals, and data scientists will benefit from attending the data science webinar. Attendees will learn:

How to think about data science in simple, pragmatic terms

Why data science and business intelligence initiatives fail to yield expected results

Tips for effective data science collaboration

How to apply a data science methodology to a real-world business problem

About the speakers:

Lisa Acomb - Strategic Operations Manager. Acomb has more than 10 years of experience directing healthcare analytics teams. She also offers expertise in strategic delivery and operations. Max Carduner - Data Science Consultant. Carduner has more than seven years of experience in professional analytics and has spent more than four years in data science. He holds an MS in Data Science

About Exadel

Exadel is a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel.

