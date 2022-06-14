Syntegra Partners with TMA Precision Health to Reduce the Diagnostic Odyssey for Rare Disease with Synthetic Data-Enabled Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation, today announced a partnership with TMA Precision Health (TMA), a StartUp Health platform for rare diseases, aimed at using synthetic data to improve the diagnosis of rare disease patients around the world. TMA will leverage Syntegra's synthetic data engine to accelerate the building of predictive diagnostic algorithms from the ground up, with a focus on advancing healthcare equity for patients with the highest unmet need.

An estimated 350 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease, many of whom know first-hand the long and difficult road to receiving the right diagnosis and, subsequently, the right treatment. Unfortunately, patients receive a misdiagnosis in approximately 40% of cases, and most rare diseases do not yet have a cure. TMA is already using their expertise to make clinical care more accessible and equitable to identify better treatment options for these patients.

Now, with the development of predictive diagnostic algorithms, enabled by synthetic data and in close partnership with Syntegra, TMA is working to reduce the diagnostic odyssey and accelerate time to diagnosis. With highly accurate synthetic data, they are able to scale their data at a faster pace to build and test the diagnostic models without any risk to patient privacy. TMA is also able to leverage the unique, augmentative properties of Syntegra synthetic data that allows them to expand rare cohorts and generate more of the data they need to build their models, resulting in even greater statistical power to improve accuracy in real-world settings.

"This partnership represents the true mission behind Syntegra: bringing real value and measurable impact to those in need," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "We're proud to work closely with the team at TMA Precision Health to leverage the accuracy, customization and privacy-preservation of our synthetic data to accelerate the time to diagnosis for rare disease patients."

"TMA is 100% focused on creating a better world for rare disease patients; our partnership with Syntegra is a changemaking event in our ability to deliver on our mission," said Joshua Resnikoff, MS, TMA Cofounder and CEO. "We are incredibly excited to apply the expertise of the Syntegra team to advance our efforts in providing meaningful diagnoses, identifying treatment options, and promoting healthcare equity for rare disease patients around the world."

