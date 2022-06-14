NetDragon's Promethean Maintains Leadership Position as No.1 Education Brand for Interactive Displays in USA and EMEA

HONG KONG, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Promethean continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Displays ("IFPD") technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2022 report on the World IFPD market. As schools embraced and learned to harness the power of edtech in and out of the classroom, the IFPD market continued trending upward in the first quarter of 2022.

Excluding sales in China, Promethean was the global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader from 2018 to 2021 collectively. From April 2021 to March 2022, Promethean achieved a 23.8% market share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean maintained its leadership position in the United States, United Kingdom & Ireland, and Germany. Most recently, in Q1 2022, Promethean held a strong lead in the United States, achieving a 32.8% market share of the IFPD market.

Promethean's 25-year product development experiences with insights from the teaching community has allowed the company to create innovative tools that make a lasting impact and continue to evolve with the classroom. Promethean's success in Q1 2022 is attributed to adapting and understanding teacher and student needs and successfully addressing those pain points in the classroom. The Promethean ActivPanel provides a user-friendly interface, customized solution and enhanced security for both educators and IT administrators. The ActivPanel includes Promethean's lesson delivery software ActivInspire and ClassFlow, which provide interactive lessons, activities, quizzes, and thousands of immersive resources, no matter the learning environment.

"As we approach the second half of 2022, Promethean continues to be dedicated to resolving pain points for educators and IT administrators to get the most value out of their edtech and learning experience," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "Promethean is proud to be the leader of the IFPD market and is dedicated to laying the foundation for the next-generation interactive panels."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777).

