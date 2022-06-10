AUPH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 14, 2022

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 14, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

