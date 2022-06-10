Acer Reports May Consolidated Revenues at NT$22.18 Billion, Up 15.4% Month-on-Month

TAIPEI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$22.18 billion, which was down 10.6% year-on-year (YoY). However, due to improvement of the supply chain, revenues grew by 15.4% month-on-month (MoM). The year-to-May consolidated revenues of NT$119.78 billion marked a slight decline of 1.3% YoY.

Business highlights include:

Gaming business [1] revenue in May grew 23.0% MoM

Chromebook business revenue in May grew 174.5% MoM

The public subsidiaries have all released their May revenues, and in total grew by 9.8% MoM, 26.8 % YoY, and 34.4% YTD (year-to-date).

Some initiatives under incubation have shown significant growth, including:

Acer Gaming Inc. revenue in May grew 69.4% MoM, 114.6% YoY, and 28.5% YTD

MPS Energy Inc. revenue in May grew 30.2% MoM, 33.8% YoY, and 145.9% YTD

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues its momentum. The May revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 21.3% of the total revenue, with growth of 12.1% MoM, 18.3% YoY, and 26.6% YTD.

