New Resort-Style Community Slated for Maryland's Eastern Shore

TRAPPE, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An amenity-filled new home community called Lakeside at Trappe is currently in development, with new homes set to deliver this fall. Purchasing opportunities from homebuilder Brookfield Residential will be available later this summer, but leases can be secured now by working with the Lakeside Run lease team.

Lakeside at Trappe is a new community ideally located along Maryland's Eastern Shore, just south of Easton. With Route 50 immediately accessible, the region's top destinations are within easy reach — from the Bay Bridge to the Delaware beaches.

Future community residents can expect an environment where they can work, live and play at Lakeside at Trappe. Planned amenities include sports courts, walking trails, green spaces, a pool, clubhouse, retail space and a complete lakeside experience. The community will also be equipped with high-speed internet throughout. It's an exciting lifestyle that lets both lessees and homeowners spend more time enjoying the things they love.

The homes in the community offer incredible variety. From traditional two-story single-family homes to main-level living designs, future residents will be able to find their perfect fit at Lakeside at Trappe. Multi-generational floorplans, spacious enough to accommodate generations of family under one roof, are also available.

Interested parties have already begun submitting applications for the leasing opportunities at Lakeside Run, which offers a unique alternative for living, promising residents less pressure and more financial security. "In life, things happen, and the flexibility of leasing allows residents to remain nimble," remarked Bob Turner of Allen & Rocks.

New homes for purchase will be available soon. Sales appointments are expected to open this summer, allowing future homeowners to select homesites, finishes and more. "Lakeside at Trappe is reimagining what a community can be, responding to a societal shift and delivering on how people want to live today," noted Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential.

About Lakeside at Trappe

Allen & Rocks and Brookfield Residential have partnered to reinvent modern community living that lets residents maximize their daily lives at Lakeside at Trappe . Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America, creating master-planned communities and selling lots to third-party builders. Allen & Rocks is an award-winning property management team committed to exceptional services throughout communities in Maryland & Virginia. They will professionally manage Lakeside Run , the collection of new homes for lease at Lakeside at Trappe.

