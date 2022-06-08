SuccessKPI and LiveVox Partner to Lead Next Generation CX for Contact Centers

LiveVox customers enabled with SuccessKPI realize immediate time to value with out-of-the-box integrations

CHANTILLY, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced a partnership with LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ("LiveVox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. The integration provides LiveVox customers with access to SuccessKPI's platform.

SuccessKPI + LiveVox Announce Partnership (PRNewswire)

Overnight we had more insight into the conversations in our organization around the globe with no integration required.

SuccessKPI's all-in-one insights and action platform provides a 360-degree view into the health of the contact center from the agent to the CEO as well as artificial intelligence and automation to delight customers, while driving measurable business outcomes. The platform includes a purpose-built business intelligence layer, contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, speech transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks™, and advanced reporting and visualizations.

LiveVox's performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions are purpose-built to power exceptional customer and agent experiences. The company's pre-integrated contact center solutions are easy to implement and optimize, allowing companies to replace or enhance their existing contact center platform. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company's technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk.

Benefits of the integration include:

184 adapters to instantly integrate popular third-party applications and enterprise and third-party data sources into SuccessKPI's contact center insight and action platform.

Through SuccessKPI's real-time speech analytics, LiveVox provides real-time agent assist and immediate customer value.

The partnership enables agents, managers, and decision makers to access customer journey views to improve their decision-making and customer satisfaction.

"As organizations today continue to shift more and more to a digital environment, data, analytics and enhanced business intelligence are essential to drive an exceptional customer experience," said Louis Summe, CEO and Co-Founder of LiveVox. "Our integration with SuccessKPI is well-aligned with our product vision and enhances the business intelligence and analytics that we already provide to customers by bringing additional data into the ecosystem and enabling real-time agent assist and decision-making capabilities."

"The LiveVox and SuccessKPI partnership is very exciting, overnight we had more insight into the conversations in our organization around the globe with no integration effort required," shared Tim Collins, Chief Customer Officer of InDebted. "With this new partnership we expect to see a significant increase in customer experience, agent retention, compliance, and company profitability."

Dave Rennyson, Co-Founder and CEO of SuccessKPI, shared that the LiveVox partnership is an important step forward for both companies to meet rapidly growing market demand. "Our company couldn't be more pleased at the opportunity to support billions of interactions per year with LiveVox. Combining our technologies, LiveVox and SuccessKPI are together leading the next generation of customer experience."

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

About LiveVox:

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company's technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox's CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "opportunity" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company's judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

