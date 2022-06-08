The Makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Brand Launch New Product to Spice up Sandwiches and Charcuterie Boards

AUSTIN, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® products, a lunchtime favorite and tasty solution for any mealtime, announced its newest product, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni. Created specifically to help consumers satisfy their pepperoni cravings and guarantee a 100 percent natural* and flavor-forward experience. The versatility of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni creates endless shared food opportunities with family and friends from snacking to mealtime.

The versatility of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni creates endless shared food opportunities with family and friends from snacking to mealtime. (PRNewswire)

"Consumers are ready to have shared experiences with family and friends again and HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni is the solution for sharable snacking at home with loved ones," said Kelsey Tynan, brand manager of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®. "Our HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni delivers the flavor consumers are looking for and features no preservatives, no nitrites or nitrates added except for those naturally occurring in cultured celery and sea salt, and no artificial ingredients. This uncured pepperoni offers the opportunity for everyone to enjoy lunchmeat in a sandwich or on their charcuterie board."

New HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® sandwich pepperoni is available in 6 oz. packages, ideal for up to six people. It retails about $4.49 - $4.79 and is available at retailers nationwide. For more information on HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni, please visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Natural-Choice-Products/Deli-Meats/Sandwich-Pepperoni.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

