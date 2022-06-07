Urban Air Adventure Park sees Record High Numbers of Birthday Party Bookings

National Franchise Brand Hosts Nearly 25,000 Parties in May 2022

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is experiencing a record-high number of birthday parties booked across the brand's 150+ locations. The numbers surpass the brand's events hosted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2019, the average Urban Air park hosted 62 birthday parties. That number doubled in May 2021 and has since increased nearly 10 percent with 155 hosted parties per park on average in May 2022. The consistent increase in demand for birthday parties indicates that parties are back in full swing. In a post-COVID world, the need for socialization and interaction of children is more important than ever, and the interactive and engaging environment at Urban Air is drawing in families.

"It's really exciting to see our brand excelling in terms of numbers and events being hosted across the country to help get kids back to a sense of normalcy," said Jay Thomas, CEO & Brand President for Urban Air. "Our franchisees are experiencing record birthday party revenue, which is an important part of our business model."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with features such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Coaster, Battle Beams, wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Their innovative birthday parties offer a stress-free and simple planning procedure that allows parents to relax and enjoy the party too. Consumers can pick between different themes, attractions, and details during the booking process which can be done online. This creates unique birthday parties that cater to the child's interests.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 156 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

