CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the launch of its newest product, Grande Chicken Enchiladas, in Sam's Club stores nationwide beginning [insert date]. Real Good Foods is building on momentum in Sam's Club stores after launching two products earlier this year.

Real Good Foods Announces Launch of New Grande Chicken Enchiladas in Sam's Club

"We are proud to partner with Sam's Club in our national launch of our new hand rolled, Grande Chicken Enchiladas topped with our fresh made salsa roja and shredded cheese," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Our delicious Grande Enchiladas have a limited amount of carbs and are 100% grain free because our "tortillas" are made of chicken and cheese instead of processed grains and flours. We are honored to have this opportunity to introduce this craveable entrée to Sam's Club Members and we believe this furthers our mission toto make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Sam's Club Members looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle".

Real Good Foods' Grande Enchilada is now available in Sam's Club stores nationwide. To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.

