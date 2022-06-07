Pink Energy Expands with New Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

Residential solar power and energy efficiency leader bringing jobs to Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Energy is expanding its operations with a new office in Charlotte. Having its executive headquarters in Mooresville and operating across 15 states, Pink Energy is one of the nation's leaders in residential solar power and energy efficiency services. Steve Murphy, President & Chief Operating Officer, led a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the Charlotte location at 8711 University East Drive.

Pink Energy, residential solar power and energy efficiency leader, expands with new office in Charlotte, North Carolina

Through this expansion, Pink Energy already is shifting approximately 150 of its employees from Mooresville to this new location, all while reinforcing its commitment to do good things for the community and the planet. The company's growth is in response to the ever-increasing demand for solar in North Carolina and throughout the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects solar additions to account for nearly half of new electric generating capacity in 2022.

"We are proud to be leaders in the solar power and energy efficiency revolution," Murphy said. "Solar power is one of the fastest growing industries and we are proud to be part of a solution for homeowners to become more energy efficient while bringing new jobs to Charlotte."

Since launching in 2014, the company has served nearly 35,000 customers and now has a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees and uses American-made panels on all residential projects.

About Pink Energy

Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information visit https://gopink.com.

