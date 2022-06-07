Lilt Included in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services

Lilt Is Recognized as a Representative Vendor in this 2022 report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt , the leading Global Experience (GX) platform, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner " Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services " 2022 report.

Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world’s information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Visit us online at www.lilt.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lilt) (PRNewswire)

"This research provides application leaders with an overview of this emerging class of translation services." According to Gartner, "application leaders for translation, IT, marketing, and product planning should understand their organization's broader globalization and translation context and strategy." The report also states, "the AI-enabled service with the most profound effect is neural machine translation (NMT)."

Lilt is one of several vendors that offer potentially significant enhancements to translation processes and workflows, with a focus on Lilt's unique adaptive machine learning technology. The Lilt Engine offers a fully automatic and customizable adaptive neural machine translation service. It provides human translators with context-dependent NMT recommendations in the line of work, which they can then take, tweak or ignore. The Lilt system also simultaneously provides TM and termbase recommendations in addition to the NMT. This interaction with human editors reshapes the translation service in real time.

"Lilt enables businesses to create personalized experiences for their customers and prospects in the language that they prefer," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "We believe that our inclusion by Gartner in this report validates the GX transformation that customers realize with our solution."

Advances in AI provide new opportunities to reduce costs and improve the quality and availability of translation services. AI can be used to automate and augment translation processes. This Gartner research provides application leaders with an overview of this emerging class of translation services.

Lilt is the only company to leverage predictive, adaptive human-in-the-loop technology and AI applications to provide scalable enterprise translations, enabling enterprises to effectively deliver a comprehensive, seamless experience for every customer globally. For more information about Lilt and its translation solutions, please reach out to contact@lilt.com .

Gartner, "Market Guide for AI-enabled Translation Services," Bern Elliot, Adrian Lee, JC Martel, 31 May 2022

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILT