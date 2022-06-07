HiDef Partners with Snap to Bring Upcoming Bitmoji Music and Dance Game to Life

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiDef Inc., today announced a partnership with Camera company Snap Inc. with plans to develop a breakthrough off-platform social mobile game.

HiDef Logo (PRNewswire)

There are over 1 Billion Bitmoji avatars just waiting to dance!

The game will leverage AR for a first-of-its-kind digital experience as well as Bitmoji, the avatar of the internet. Bitmoji joined the Snap family more than five years ago, and today over 1 Billion Bitmoji avatars have been created demonstrating a huge opportunity for a personalized and immersive game experience.

"We're working with HiDef as a marquee partner because of their leadership in the gaming and entertainment space, as well as our shared goal of engaging audiences through creative expression," said Pany Haritatos, Head of Snap Games. "Games have already captured the interest of 300 million Snapchatters and we are excited to team up with HiDef on this exciting new music and dance game."

"There are over 1 Billion Bitmoji avatars just waiting to dance! We're honored Snap chose HiDef to bring their community onto the virtual dance floor," said Chip Lange, CEO at HiDef, Inc. "Our game will offer a new place for Snapchat's audience to express themselves creatively through music and dance."

Snap and HiDef share a focus on the next generation of digital experiences and are partnering to create a game that connects and entertains people at scale. To further support this like-minded outlook, Snap will support HiDef's upcoming flagship game IP, a game that is setting out to throw a dance party for billions around the world.

About HiDef, Inc.

HiDef was co-founded in 2019 by interactive entertainment veterans Anthony Castoro, Jace Hall, and Rick Fox and social impact expert Dr. David Washington to build breakthrough interactive experiences, via a proprietary technology platform, that transcend traditional gaming boundaries and demographics. HiDef's games are designed to give unimagined creative expression to the universe of gamers and will contribute to the ongoing effort of social good and transformation. HiDef has partnerships with Unity and an Advisory Board made up of talented change-makers and notable leaders in the games, social good, and entertainment spaces helping HiDef to shape the future of gaming. For more information, please visit www.HiDef.com and follow HiDef on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

