Gelo Expands into the Canada Market

Gelo continues to disrupt the hand soap category with expansion into international markets

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering Gelo's mission to eliminate single-use plastics from everyday products, today the brand announces its expansion into Canada with its partnership with Walmart.

Founded in 2020, Gelo is reimagining conventional personal care products to eliminate single-use plastics. Gelo's Hand Washes are offered in quick-dissolving pods that contain concentrated cleansers, naturally derived ingredients and nourishing essential oils. Simply, drop Gelo pods in a reusable hand soap bottle, add water, and, in seconds, experience a delightful hand wash without waste.

By eliminating extra packaging and water, Gelo saves consumers money & space while also saving the planet. Consumers who use Gelo reduce their packaging footprint by 99%1. In its two years since launch, Gelo's innovative products have diverted millions of single-use plastic containers from landfills and oceans.

"We are thrilled to finally offer Gelo in Canada. This has been one of the top requests by our customers and we are excited to make Gelo available to more people," said Curan Mehra, CEO of Gelo. "This is a huge milestone for our brand. Our goal has always been to reduce single-use plastic consumption, and our international expansion will allow us to reach more people and have an even larger impact on the planet."

Gelo's initial international offering will feature the brand's Foaming and Gel Hand Soaps in two bestselling scents, Sea Mist & Lemon.

All of the brand's products are biodegradable, vegan, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, & cruelty-free.

About Gelo

Gelo is reimagining conventional personal products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging and finally offer consumers a sustainable option. Our innovative products help eliminate the need for more than 100 billion single-use plastic cleaning bottles in the United States alone. The brand's disruptive products help consumer across North America save money and space, while also helping to save the planet. Gelo has been featured across top tier outlets such as the Allure, Fast Company, Vogue, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, and more. To learn more about Gelo's mission to reimagine personal care products, visit the website at www.geloproducts.com & TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@gelo_clean.

