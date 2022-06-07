2023 YOUNGARTS AWARD COMPETITION OPEN NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 14, 2022

Accomplished Artists Ages 15-18 are Encouraged to Apply Online at youngarts.org/apply

Winners Receive Cash Awards, Opportunities to Work with Renowned Artists and Become Eligible for Creative and Professional Development Support Throughout their Careers

Application is First Step to Becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading arts competition for young artists, YoungArts, is now accepting applications through October 14, 2022. Accomplished artists ages 15-18 or in grades 10–12 are encouraged to apply online at youngarts.org/apply. All YoungArts award winners will receive financial awards of up to $10,000, opportunities to work with leading artists and will become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

Applications are adjudicated through a rigorous blind process by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists. YoungArts 2023 award winners will be announced in December 2022. More details regarding National YoungArts Week, other 2023 programs and guest artists will be announced at a later date.

"Over 40 years, YoungArts has evolved and expanded, creating opportunities to support artists throughout their careers. It all starts with our unwavering commitment to identifying exceptional young artists whose courageous and artistic expressions signify a capacity and a desire to positively contribute to culture," said YoungArts Artistic Director Lauren Snelling. "Past YoungArts award winners like Amanda Gorman and Hunter Schafer, Jean Shin and Camille A. Brown, Terence Blanchard and Viola Davis have all shown us the remarkable impact of their creative voices. We are filled with hope and are tremendously excited to meet the 2023 YoungArts award winners."

Cornelius Tulloch (2016 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts,Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) said: "Initially YoungArts allowed me to see that I had limitless potential, but what has truly stuck with me is the ability it has given me to see the potential in others. It showed me the power in creating community within the arts and the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration."

HOW TO APPLY

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2022) (2) that are United States citizens, permanent residents or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S. and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design Arts, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

The application deadline is October 14, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT).

For application inquiries, please call (305) 377-1140 or email apply@youngarts.org .

DESIGNATIONS & AWARDS

YoungArts awards are given in three categories: Finalist, Honorable Mention and Merit. YoungArts award winners will have the chance to learn from notable artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Germane Barnes, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas through expanded online and in-person programs. Award winners will also become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers. Note that all winners are eligible for cash awards from $100 to $10,000.

Finalists who are high school seniors are further eligible for nomination to the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Award winners join a distinguished group of leading artists including Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin and Hunter Schafer.

