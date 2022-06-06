The Pulte Family Builds Home Services Platform with Investment in Air Docs Heating & Air Conditioning

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in leading Florida home services company, Air Docs Heating & Air Conditioning.

(PRNewswire)

Led by founder Josh Roberts, Air Docs delights its customers with excellent customer service & same day service along the Treasure Coast of Florida, specifically Vero Beach, Fellsmere, Fort Pierce, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Sebastian.

"Josh and his team are focused on delighting their customer. We will implement parts of the Pulte Plan, the brainchild of Pulte Homes Founder and Patriarch of The Pulte Family, William J. Pulte (1932-2018), who helped build our successful HVAC platforms. We successfully operate companies based on grandpa's and my playbook to ensure success, just as he taught and would wish," said Bill Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital and a former PulteGroup Director.

"We are delighted to be partnered with The Pulte Family and look forward to learning from them how to continue our success for our employees, customers, and shareholders," said Josh Roberts, Founder & CEO of Air Docs.

The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities, and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

The Pulte Family

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

See disclaimers for affiliated and unaffiliated organizations: PulteDisclaimers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pulte Family