SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 55% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors Votes for % for Votes Withheld % Withheld Nolan Watson 79,140,432 98.70% 1,040,664 1.30% David Awram 73,531,410 91.71% 6,649,886 8.29% David E. De Witt 73,002,086 91.05% 7,179,210 8.95% Andrew T. Swarthout 74,533,375 92.96% 5,647,721 7.04% John P.A. Budreski 62,842,138 78.37% 17,339,158 21.63% Mary L. Little 68,500,557 85.43% 11,680,739 14.57% Vera Kobalia 79,036,624 98.57% 1,144,472 1.43%

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. After the closing of the transactions announced on May 2, 2022, Sandstorm will have acquired a portfolio of more than 250 royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

