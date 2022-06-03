RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains long-term shareholder

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch's founder and CEO, Johan Löf, sold 300,000 Class B shares in RaySearch Laboratories (publ) AB on June 1, 2022. Johan Löf remains a long-term shareholder of RaySearch. After the transaction, Johan Löf owns 6,243,084 Class A shares and 13,393 Class B shares, corresponding to 18.3 percent of the total number of shares and 56.6 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Due to private financial reasons I have decided to sell a small portion of my holding in RaySearch. I remain committed with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We have many exciting opportunities ahead of us and I look forward to leading and developing RaySearch towards our strategic goals."

The transaction has been reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3580041/1588653.pdf RaySearch Press Release June 3, 2022

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories