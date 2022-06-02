Hylan Names Crystal DeNatale as Chief Financial Officer

Hylan Welcomes Back a Familiar Face as New CFO

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering, construction, and infrastructure services, announces today that Crystal DeNatale will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. DeNatale will oversee financial operations at all four Hylan divisions, including Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction, and Western Utility.

DeNatale has over three decades of finance experience, much of that in the construction industry. This includes a 10-year stint with Hylan as controller and CFO beginning in 1994 until the company relocated to New Jersey in 2004.

"Crystal has been a valued member of the Hylan family for many years," said Robert DiLeo, CEO for Hylan. "We were thrilled when we learned there was an opportunity to bring Crystal back into the Hylan family. Her finance experience and knowledge are indeed an asset to Hylan, and our team looks forward to working with her again."

DeNatale has provided consultative services and held administrative positions in the public and private sectors. For the past 15 years, she was Chief Administrative Officer at Century America. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ferris State University and subsequently earned her CPA.

"I'm excited to be back at Hylan, and it was amazing to see so many familiar faces when I walked through the doors," said DeNatale. "At Hylan, it's always been about working together toward a shared goal. I look forward to helping bring the operations and accounting aspects of the business together even further as we continue to align that mission across the divisions."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical over 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Texas and Virginia. Visit Hylan.com to learn more.

