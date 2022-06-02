Choix Closes $1M in Seed Funding to Expand Access to Safe, Affordable Abortion, Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare

Telemedicine clinic closes on investment to grow clinician team and expand geographic footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choix (pronounced "Choice"), a telehealth clinic focused on abortion, sexual and reproductive healthcare, secured $1 million in its initial seed round. The first round of funding was led by Elevate Capital ("Elevate"), a venture capital fund. Choix plans to raise an additional $500,000 to $1 million in the coming months.

"We're incredibly grateful to Elevate for believing in our mission to improve access to safe abortion care from home," says Cindy Adam, CEO and co-founder of Choix. "We're passionate about the ability to grow our clinician team and expand operations in other states during a critical time when reproductive access is increasingly at risk."

Nitin Rai, founder and managing partner of Elevate Capital, has also been appointed a Choix board member. Rai launched Elevate in 2016 as one of the first institutional inclusive venture funds in the U.S. Since 2016, Elevate has invested nearly $45 Million in 52 startups, of which 95% are led by diverse and women founders.

"We invested in Choix because of its diverse founders who have strong medical backgrounds and deep experience in women's reproductive health," said Nitin Rai, Elevate Capital founder and managing partner. "We are pleased to lead Choix's first external round and I'm looking forward to joining Choix's board of directors."

Choix was the first telemedicine abortion clinic to offer an asynchronous model of care. This virtual-first model eliminates barriers to accessible, discreet and safe abortion care by offering appointment-free healthcare and reducing the cost of services by more than half of typical in-person visits. Choix currently serves people in California, Colorado and Illinois, and also offers emergency contraception, birth control, genital herpes care, cold sore treatment and UTI treatment.

About Choix

Founded in 2020 by an award-winning clinician team, Choix (pronounced "Choice") is a telehealth clinic empowering people to access safe and affordable abortion, sexual and reproductive healthcare at home. Choix's clinicians have been recognized by the National Abortion Federation for their leadership in the field of abortion care and for demonstrating significant contributions to advancing nurse practitioners' scope of practice. For more information visit www.mychoix.co or follow Choix on Instagram .

About Elevate Capital

Elevate Capital is a Pacific Northwest-based venture capital firm that invests nationally in early-stage underrepresented entrepreneurs, that includes women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and veterans. For instance, more than 62% of Elevate Capital Fund II investments are in women, 52% in African Americans (majority are women), 67% in founders of color, 10% LGBTQ+, 10% veterans, and 5% Latinx founder/CEO led startups. Since 2016, Elevate Capital has invested nearly $45 Million in 52 startups, of which more than 95% are led by diverse founders. Visit elevate.vc or follow Elevate Capital on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

