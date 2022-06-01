Advertise With Us
Triple-I Can Discuss Insurance Coverage for Severe Weather Events

Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters covering the severe weather impacting multiple U.S. states for the balance of this week are encouraged to contact the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) for interviews and analysis. Triple-I subject matter experts listed below can discuss autohomeowners, condorenters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)
Triple-I experts are available to help news media covering severe weather events across the U.S.

Florida:

  • Mark Friedlander, Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813; markf@iii.org

Georgia:

  • William Davis, Southeast Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; williamd@iii.org

Missouri:

  • Scott Holeman, Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; scotth@iii.org

New York:

  • Loretta Worters, Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; lorettaw@iii.org

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

