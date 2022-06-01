Harvest Group Opens Office Serving Costco

ROGERS, Ark., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Group has made significant expansions in the past couple years, opening an office serving Target in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and building a team to serve their clients at Amazon. Next in the lineup of retailer expansions comes Costco, and with it an important hire in Shan Case as VP of the Costco office.

Shan Case, Harvest Group VP of Costco (PRNewswire)

Harvest Group is launching an office serving Costco, with an important hire in Shan Case as VP of the Costco office.

Case previously worked at Continental Mills for 13 years where most recently, she led the Club Channel Sales Team through extensive growth. With a formal education in Food Science and Nutrition, Case leveraged her experience to create a 25-year career in the food industry- spanning across R&D, project management, and formulation and commercialization of food products. Among other roles, as the New Product Development manager for Club channel she led teams responsible for new item development from concept to success at Costco.

Case has experience and deep understanding of what it takes to win at Costco, both at a corporate level and regionally. With Harvest Group's teams of functional experts, technology driven insights and low client to account manager ratio, Case immediately recognized the value for clients and how this will resonate with Costco buyers. She is most excited about partnering with Harvest Group clients in bringing the right item, at the right time and in the right place to grow their business at Costco.

"At Harvest, the others centric culture really drew me in to want to be part of this team. We exist to serve something greater than ourselves and live out our values in service to our clients. You can feel this at every level in the Harvest Group organization. Culture is not just a thing… it's everything!" -Shan Case

Harvest Group is thrilled to welcome Case and leverage her experience and passion on behalf of our client's business at Costco.

Harvest Group is excited for the opportunity to serve their clients in their omnichannel business at Costco. Interested in learning more about Harvest Group? Visit harvestgroup.com or email hello@harvestgroup.com with any questions or inquiries.

About Harvest Group:

We exist to grow our clients' business. We are the trusted partner for CPG brands looking to grow their omnichannel business at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Target, Amazon and now Costco. Our multi-functional team of retail experts leverages first class systems and technology to fight for clients along every step of the retail journey. With the industry currently split into traditional brick and mortar brokerages and eCommerce only tech companies, we are proud to provide a rare omnichannel solution serving in-store, online, AND advertising for companies at all life stages. From Shark Tank funded start-ups to Top 50 CPG companies and everyone in between, we help our clients put more products in shoppers' baskets, both in store and online. Named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Top Company Cultures, Forbes 2019 Small Giants, and Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2020, our culture is at the heart of everything we do. We prioritize our values in every area of our business—in our people, relationships, processes, and ultimately how we serve our clients. Learn more at harvestgroup.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Harvest Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harvest Group