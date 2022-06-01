Cronometer offers premium feature for free in June to promote Men's Health Month

The app's Men's Health Nutrition Score feature bundles specific macro and micronutrients together and gives users a percentage value for how they are hitting their targets based off their diet for that day.

Normally behind a paywall, the feature will be made available for free for the month of June .

To score 100%, users need to reach their recommended daily intake of all these nutrients. Going over the maximum threshold will also affect the score.

Cronometer's Men's Health Nutrition Score highlights nutrients that men are typically lacking such as fiber, vitamin A, vitamin D, magnesium and calcium, and highlights men's higher protein needs.

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Studies have found that, despite advances in medical technology and research, men continue to live an average of 7 years less than women. Although there are numerous factors that play a part in this, research shows that proactive health behaviours such as nutrition tracking have a positive impact on health and well-being. A recent survey of Cronometer users found that 88% of men who use Cronometer report their activity levels to be lightly active to very active, with just 13% reporting they are sedentary compared to the U.S. national average of 25%. Additionally, the survey found that 78% of male Cronometer users are on track to reach or have reached their health goals. Cronometer aims to help educate men on the importance of nutrition and to be part of the preventative measures when it comes to health.

Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer launches Men's Health Nutrition Score to support National Men's Health Month. (CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

With the release of the latest Nutrition Scores, Cronometer notes that although significant progress has been made in medicine to enhance the lives of transgender people, the nutritional needs of this population remain largely unknown. Cronometer hopes to improve how the app serves this community and is asking anyone who identifies as transgender or non-binary to reach out to their team at research@cronometer.com to discuss how to better achieve this in their app.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free nutrition tracker with the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition database on the market. Cronometer was developed by CEO Aaron Davidson and what started as a personal side project, has transformed into a thriving business with over 5.5 million users. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer launches new Nutrition Score for Men's Health and is available for free for the month of June. (CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cronometer