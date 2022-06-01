Aspirant Enhances Microsoft Cloud Solutions with New Leadership

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirant, a consulting company delivering practical and sustainable solutions, announces the hiring of Sayed Saeed as Managing Director of its Microsoft Cloud Solutions ("MCS") practice.

Saeed is a seasoned Technology Executive with a distinguished 20+ year career in designing and developing business intelligence and analytics. He has a proven track record of effective leadership and execution, earned form his years as a Practice Director for Plus Consulting and as a Microsoft Partner-Cloud Solutions Architect. He has extensive experience implementing end-to-end BI solutions and has successfully partnered with clients to identify needs, define strategies, and advance roadmaps.

Aspirant's MCS practice creates technical architectures that eliminate technical debt, generating real results for clients, and is proud to have earned Microsoft Gold Partner status. As Managing Director, Saeed will report to Aspirant CEO Mike McClaine.

"Sayed brings a fresh perspective to an expanding practice," said McClaine. "His years of experience developing programs that drive rapid growth will enable our teams to remain at the forefront of technology consulting. In this role, he will first focus on the customer's technology need and then develop the right team to support the solution."

Saeed said, "I'm excited to join a consulting team that is so highly regarded in the technology space. Aspirant's unique approach to developing sustainable solutions for clients is what initially drew my attention. We can work alongside our clients, moving at their pace, to help them reach not just their specific project goals, but their overall business goals as well."

Saeed's experience in building high-performance global teams enables MCS to continue its ascent and better position clients concerning Azure, Infrastructure, Security, Modern Workplace systems, and more.

ABOUT ASPIRANT

Aspirant partners with business leaders to implement practical solutions to their most critical strategic, technological, and talent-related challenges. Our collaborative teams apply industry and functional expertise to help clients achieve sustainable results.

We also strive to make a meaningful impact in the community by raising awareness of domestic violence and supporting victims through our Connection of Hope program.

