Who is H.E.R.? Nationwide's newest "On Your Side Soundtracks" artist!

R&B musician debuts original song for new Nationwide commercial

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-talented, Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician H.E.R., often identified by her Stratocaster and sunglasses, is the latest artist to appear in a Nationwide commercial.

H.E.R., an acronym for "Having Everything Revealed," lends her smooth R&B stylings to the insurance and financial services company's latest offering in its "On Your Side Soundtracks" advertising campaign.

"I think it's one of those jingles I've always known, and I never thought I'd be the one singing it," said H.E.R. "It's just so fun to take something you already know and kind of make it your own and be a part of somewhat of a legacy."

In the latest iteration of the familiar campaign, H.E.R. performs an original song that illustrates the many ways Nationwide protects its customers with extraordinary care. H.E.R.'s rendition follows in the musical footsteps of artists previously featured in Nationwide's advertising including Tori Kelly, Rachel Platten, Brad Paisley, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Jill Scott.

"Our Nationwide jingle is one of our strongest creative assets and we're excited to partner with H.E.R. to put a fresh take on it," said Ramon Jones, Nationwide's Chief Marketing Officer. "Apart from being a talented and accomplished young artist, we know her authenticity and relatability will resonate with many of our current and future customers."

The 30-second commercial debuted across broadcast, social media, and digital platforms on May 30.

