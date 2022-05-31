Pop Culture Icon Nicki Minaj Takes Position as Investor, Advisor and Global Ambassador of Sports Betting Lifestyle Brand, MaximBet

Queen of Rap also becomes creative director of Maxim Magazine

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicki Minaj, the award winning, most successful female rapper of all time, entrepreneur and media mogul is bringing her artistry and influence to the world of sports betting through a multi-year, global partnership with MaximBet.

Nicki Minaj, the award winning, most successful female rapper of all time, entrepreneur and media mogul is entering a multi-year, global partnership with MaximBet. (PRNewswire)

Minaj, who categorically disrupted the male-dominated industry of rap music, is doing the same with sports betting by bringing her style and ethos to MaximBet to illustrate the lifestyle components of the brand while vastly broadening its audience, including inviting more women into the fold. A lifelong sports fanatic, Minaj will work with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting.

MaximBet is a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator that launched late last year in partnership with iconic, international media company, Maxim. As part of the business venture, Minaj will also serve as the new creative director of Maxim magazine, special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors and be actively involved in the company's ambitious plans for iGaming.

Minaj said, "I don't think I've ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I'm ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don't make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let's GO!!!"

MaximBet is currently live in the state of Colorado with market access in 11 additional U.S. States and the Canadian province of Ontario. MaximBet is the only true lifestyle sports betting brand in the industry, rewarding players with real-life, "money can't buy" experiences. The ground-breaking partnership with Minaj will allow the company to accentuate that even more.

"Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. "Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She's built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she's applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn't be more excited to be working with her -- she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream."

Minaj boasts 280 million social media followers and on Instagram is the most followed rapper, seventh most followed musician, and 18th most followed person in the world. As one of the most influential stars in culture and powerful female executives in business, Minaj's role as creative director of Maxim will enable her to influence editorial, photography, profiles, covers and future events for the iconic publisher. Maxim has more than 25 million digital visitors per month, a global circulation of nine million and is available on six continents and 75 countries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim," said Sardar Biglari, editor-in-chief, Maxim.

In business, Minaj's collaboration with Fendi immediately sold out everywhere. Merging her art and fashion, she quickly succeeded in reigniting the brand's popularity for Fendi logo print items with just one lyric in her 2018 hit song "Chun-Li." Minaj has recently achieved a similar impact with the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Crocs, DSQUARED2, Marc Jacobs, and more to the point where she wears an item on social media, and it instantly sells out online.

This announcement comes ahead of Minaj's upcoming tour and soon to be released album, NM5. She has earned "the highest-charting hip-hop release for all female rappers in 2022" with "Do We Have A Problem?" [feat. Lil Baby]. It has spent 13 weeks on the chart and received a Gold certification from the RIAA, becoming one of only three songs released this year to be certified. Not to mention, "Do We Have A Problem?" generated "the biggest first-week consumption for any song by a female lead artist in 2022." She has scored three number one hits on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in 2022, with "Do We Have A Problem?," "Blick Blick" [with Coi Leray], and "We Go Up" [with Fivio Foreign] – the most of any artist this year.

For the latest news on MaximBet, please follow the company on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA . For Maxim, follow @maximmag.

About Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has set the tone in music, fashion and beauty for more than a decade – making history and building her superstar personal brand along the way.



Minaj was the first Woman with 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, with an astounding 123 entries to date (the most among female hip-hop acts), two number one hits, 65 top-40 Hot 100 hits (also a record among female hip-hop acts), and 20 top-10 Hot 100 hits (another record among female hip-hop acts). She also holds the record as a songwriter for the "Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s." Recently, Nicki's hit "Anaconda" passed one billion views on YouTube. She's the first female rapper to accomplish such a feat on a solo track and now has six music videos with over the one billion-view mark. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020, her landmark debut, Pink Friday, sold more than 375,000 copies in its first week, according to Luminate. That marked the largest sales week for a female hip-hop artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998 and it hasn't been surpassed since.

In addition to music, Minaj has made numerous TV and film appearances, including as a judge on "American Idol," along with film roles in "The Other Woman" alongside Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann in 2014, and "Barbershop: The Next Cut" in 2016. She's also done voiceover work for "Ice Age: Continental Drift." Further, she's had high-profile deals with Fendi, Adidas, H&M, Diesel, Mercedes-Benz, Sprint and Pepsi, released a nail polish collection with OPI and was the face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign. Her branded lipstick, according to Racked, was the brand's highest-selling Viva Glam lipstick of all-time. Not to mention, she is a co-owner of TIDAL, and her BEATS 1 QUEEN radio show stands out as "the highest-rated show in Apple Music history."

After a decade since Pink Friday introduced her to the mainstream, 2020 was another big year for Nicki Minaj with two number ones on the Billboard Hot 100. These achievements further sealed her place in history as one of the most influential artists ever.

About MaximBet

MaximBet, which is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim Magazine, is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet gives players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

About Maxim

Maxim is the world's leading men's luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is both aspirational and inspirational. Maxim celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, style, entertainment, food & drink, artists, athletes and self-made business titans. Maxim publishes multiple international editions distributed in 75 countries. Check out www.maxim.com and follow Maxim on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Doug Terfehr

MaximBet

Doug.terfehr@carouselgroup.net

(314) 550-0934

Minaj will work with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting. (PRNewswire)

MaximBet Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MaximBet