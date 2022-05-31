OneShield Hires Liza Petrie in Newly Created Product Strategy Role

The experienced software and business strategist will drive OneShield's assessment of market opportunities, evolving customer needs, and overall product strategy.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software, a leading provider of core systems to the global property and casualty market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Liza Petrie as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy.

Liza joins OneShield from Relativity, a highly successful global B2B e-discovery and compliance software company based in Chicago. Most recently at Relativity, she managed global engineering platform teams focused on scaling the cloud product and accelerating the pace of delivery for continued growth. Before Relativity, Liza worked in the vaccine development team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and was a strategy consultant at Bain & Company.

As OneShield's SVP of Product Strategy, Liza will work closely with current and prospective customers to identify and prioritize current and future needs, define and select new opportunities and markets for investment, and develop the long-range product strategy. This role will also support analyst relations in spotting industry trends and will play an integral role in shaping the future of OneShield's product suite.

"OneShield is on an exciting growth trajectory, coming off of a record year for new customer wins and recurring revenue growth. We are investing heavily in product development across both of our platforms. Looking ahead, there was a clear need for a dedicated executive to help us navigate an ecosystem so rich in opportunities," says Parker. "It is extremely rare to find someone who has such deep expertise in both software development and strategy, and we are incredibly excited about the value that Liza will bring to OneShield and our current and future customers."

"OneShield has demonstrated product-market fit, a strong team, and an incredibly optimistic future. I can't wait to bring both my technical and strategic experience to drive product innovation and help set a long-term direction in the next phase of growth," says Petrie.

