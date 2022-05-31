No kidding around protection: Babyganics has little ones covered this summer with mineral sunscreen range

Spray, rub, play: Babyganics' sunscreen range consists of six products made from minerals.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babyganics knows applying sun protection on little bodies can be messy work, which is why its adding two new sunscreen products to its range, specifically designed for easy application on toddlers and kids. Spending fun-filled days outdoors without proper protection is no fun for anyone and Summer 2022 should be defined by grass-stained knees, sandy hands, and salty smiles – not sunburned skin.

When it comes to protecting babies and kids across all ages and stages, there's no shortage of choices for parents. The full range includes six products made with an all-mineral active ingredient formula, free-from parabens, phthalates, PABA, fragrances or nanoparticles, making the products tough on the sun and soft on skin. Each product offers a broad spectrum SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection and is water and sweat resistant (up to 80 minutes), as well as dermatologist and pediatrician tested, tear-free, non-allergenic and not tested on animals.

Two new products join the range, both boasting unique formats to ensure busy parents and caregivers can give little ones the protection they need. A non-aerosol spray makes applying full body coverage easier than ever, and a roll-on helps sun protection glide onto typically trickier body parts.

b Kids SPF 50 non-aerosol sunscreen spray:

Perfect for older kids who can't sit still, Babyganics' non-aerosol spray features a continuous mist to cover up your little ones while they're on the go. Designed for larger body parts such as arms, backs and legs, the easy-on spray glides on effortlessly, making sunscreen application a breeze.

Babyganics Kids Roll On, 50 SPF:

Getting your youngster to put on sunscreen before they jump in the pool or go outside to play can feel like mission impossible. Enter: Babyganics Kids Roll On, 50 SPF. Ideal for all those itty-bitty-tricky-to-reach places, such as ear lobes and tops of feet, allowing the rollerball to rub in easily and provide smooth coverage that reaches all the body's little nooks and creases.

The mineral sunscreen range includes:

SPF 50+ Sunscreen (2oz, 6oz)

For babies who want to play everywhere under the sun.

b Kids SPF 50 non- aerosol sunscreen spray (6oz)

We've got you covered baby. Put it on wherever the sun's gonna shine.

SPF 50+ sunscreen stick (0.47oz, 0.47oz — 2 pk)

Offering easy application and targeted protection.

SPF 50+ sunscreen spray (6oz, 8oz)

Just gently rub on and send kids off on their next big adventure.

Babyganics Kids Roll On, 50 SPF, Totally Tropical (3oz)

Made with kids in mind, the SPF 50 roll-on sunscreen is the perfect companion for every adventure under the sun.

b Kids SPF 50+ sunscreen lotion (6oz and 12oz)

Providing broad spectrum protection, it goes on smoothly minimizing the risk of sunburns.

Babyganics is the perfect companion for kids who want to stay safe in the sun. That's why it has created its Sunscreen 101 page for parents containing handy information on product ingredients, a glossary of sunscreen terms and application guidance. The Sunscreen 101 can be viewed at: babyganics.com/sunscreen-101.

Available at babyganics.com and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.babyganics.com .

About Babyganics

Babyganics was founded in 2002 by two dads who loved watching their little ones explore and get messy. Born from the belief that family life is not always clean – or perfect – they set out to build a brand that stood up for real parenting and empowered parents and caregivers to realize that their best is more than enough. This thinking comes alive in its recent campaign: "Here's to Perfectly Imperfect Parenting", which defies the concept of parental perfection and presents new brand commitments rooted in support and action.

Today, Babyganics provides essentials for whatever is thrown at parents, spanning Bath & Body, Diapers, Outdoors and Home Care. It favors effective, plant-derived and organic ingredients wherever possible, and its products are not tested on animals or created using certain ingredients – sulfates, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances to name a few.

