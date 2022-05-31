Home State Health Appoints Jeff Johnston as CEO in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health announced today that Jeff Johnston has been appointed as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31, 2022. As CEO of Home State Health, Mr. Johnston will oversee the organization's Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace plans.

Mr. Johnston brings over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience and served in many executive roles in a multi-hospital system environment. Most recently, Mr. Johnston served as the Executive Vice President of Community Operations at Mercy Health.

"We are delighted to have Jeff's hospital, physician and community relations expertise at Home State Health. Jeff is an innovative leader with a proven track record. We look forward to him executing on our mission to help transform the health of our members and local communities," said Bill Jones, Senior Vice President, Markets, for Home State's parent company, Centene. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to ensure we deliver high-quality care and services to our providers and members across the state."

"I look forward to being a part of a team that has done incredible work growing the plan and serving our members and local communities in every region in Missouri," said Johnston.

Home State Health was recently awarded the MO HealthNet Managed Care General Plan and Specialty Plan. Under the General Plan, Home State will continue serving multiple MO HealthNet programs including Children's Health Insurance (CHIP) members and the state's newly implemented Medicaid expansion population, across all regions of Missouri. As the sole provider of the Specialty Plan, Home State will serve approximately 40,000 foster children and children receiving adoption subsidy assistance. The plan establishes a trauma-informed, comprehensive, and integrated behavioral health and physical health delivery system. Today, Home State Health serves more than 300,000 Medicaid enrollees and partners with 25,000 healthcare providers statewide.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Wellcare. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

